Fire at Serum Institute of India an "accident : Pawar

The fire at the premises of SerumInstitute of India (SII) was an ''accident and there isabsolutely no doubt about the integrity of scientists workingwith the Pune-based vaccine major, NCP president Sharad Pawarsaid on Friday.

Pawar made the remarks in Kolhapur while replying to aquestion from reporters about allegations of sabotage behindthe fire on Thursday.

Five labourers died in the fire which broke out in afive-storeyed under-construction building in the SerumInstitute of India's Manjari premises in Pune.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield, the SIIvaccine against COVID-19 which is being used in the nationwideinoculation drive, is manufactured.

The building where the fire broke out is one km fromthe Covishield vaccine manufacturing unit.

A probe is on to find out the cause of the blaze.

Asked about allegations of sabotage in the incident,Pawar said, ''It is not right for us to speak today. But wehave absolutely no doubt about the integrity of experts,scientists working at Serum. This is an accident.'' To a question about a section of people showinghesitancy in taking doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the NCPpresident said the SII is a world-renowned institute andnoted that experts have advocated the use of its products.

...the prime minister has advocated it (takingCOVID-19 vaccine). The experts are for the products of SerumInstitute. Once they (experts) are of that view, what me andyou have to comment on this? Pawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)