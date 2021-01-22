Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire at Serum Institute of India an "accident : Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:55 IST
Fire at Serum Institute of India an "accident : Pawar

The fire at the premises of SerumInstitute of India (SII) was an ''accident and there isabsolutely no doubt about the integrity of scientists workingwith the Pune-based vaccine major, NCP president Sharad Pawarsaid on Friday.

Pawar made the remarks in Kolhapur while replying to aquestion from reporters about allegations of sabotage behindthe fire on Thursday.

Five labourers died in the fire which broke out in afive-storeyed under-construction building in the SerumInstitute of India's Manjari premises in Pune.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield, the SIIvaccine against COVID-19 which is being used in the nationwideinoculation drive, is manufactured.

The building where the fire broke out is one km fromthe Covishield vaccine manufacturing unit.

A probe is on to find out the cause of the blaze.

Asked about allegations of sabotage in the incident,Pawar said, ''It is not right for us to speak today. But wehave absolutely no doubt about the integrity of experts,scientists working at Serum. This is an accident.'' To a question about a section of people showinghesitancy in taking doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the NCPpresident said the SII is a world-renowned institute andnoted that experts have advocated the use of its products.

...the prime minister has advocated it (takingCOVID-19 vaccine). The experts are for the products of SerumInstitute. Once they (experts) are of that view, what me andyou have to comment on this? Pawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Japan stands firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation

Japan stood firm on Friday on its commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied reports of a possible cancellation but the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a global pandemic. Though mu...

Rape case against Maha DySP after colleague's complaint

An offence has been registeredagainst a Deputy Superintendent of Police DySP inMaharashtra after a woman police officer accused him of rapeon the pretext of marriage, an official said on Friday.The alleged incident came to light when the vi...

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down its operations, the company confirmed on Fr...

Karan Deol warns against fake Twitter account in his name

Actor Karan Deol has warned social media users about an impostor operating a fake Twitter profile in his name.Deol, who made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday evening to share a sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021