EU's Michel calls Russia's Putin to demand Navalny's release

The European Union's chairman told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by telephone to release opposition politician Alexei Navalny and insisted on an investigation into his August poisoning.

"In my call with President Putin today, I reiterated (that the) EU is united in its condemnation of Alexei Navalny's detention and calls for his immediate release," European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter.

"Russia must urgently proceed with full and transparent investigation into the assassination attempt on him," Michel said.

