Disgruntled MLA Baishali Dalmiya expelled from TMC for anti- party activities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:02 IST
The ruling Trinamool Congress inWest Bengal on Friday expelled disgruntled MLA BaishaliDalmiya from the party for anti-party activities, sourcessaid.

The Bally legislator has been publicly speakingagainst a section of the TMC leadership.

She had also claimed that there is no place for''honest and sincere people in the party''.

In a statement, the TMC said that its disciplinarycommittee met on Friday and decided to expel Dalmiya from theparty.

Her expulsion came hours after senior TMC leader RajibBanerjee resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, joiningthe growing list of dissenters who have put the ruling camp ina tight spot ahead of the assembly election.

Dalmiya criticised the party leadership for Banerjee'sresignation also.

