Goa: Union minister Naik recovering well, shifted out of ICU

Goa: Union minister Naik recovering well, shifted out of ICUPTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:29 IST
Union minister Shripad Naik, whois recuperating after his vehicle met with an accident inwhich his wife and close aide were killed, was on Fridayshifted to a VVIP room from the Intensive Care Unit in GoaMedical College and Hospital, a senior official said.
GMCH Dean Shivanand Bandekar said Naik was recoveringwell and all parameters and blood test reports were normal.
Naik, 68, the Union Minister of State for Defence andAYUSH, had met with an accident late night on January 11 whileon his way back to Goa from neighbouring Karnataka. His wifeand a close aide died in the accident.
