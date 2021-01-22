MP CM, Nath express grief at death of singer Narendra Chanchal

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath onFriday expressed grief at the death of noted Bhajan singerNarendra Chanchal.

Chanchal, best known for his songs 'Chalo bulawa aayahai' and 'Tune mujhe bulaya sherawaliye', died at a privatehospital in Delhi on Friday following health complications.

He was 76.

Terming Chanchal's death as an irreparable loss to themusic world, Chouhan said he had made a distinct identity forhimself in the religious songs segment.

Nath also offered condolences.

