Majority of U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Austin to lead Pentagon

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as Secretary of Defense. He will be the first Black American to serve in the role.

As voting continued, the vote was an overwhelming 62 to 2 in the 100-member chamber, far more than the simple majority needed.

