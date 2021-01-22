Majority of U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Austin to lead Pentagon

Majority of U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Austin to lead PentagonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:21 IST
The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as Secretary of Defense. He will be the first Black American to serve in the role.
As voting continued, the vote was an overwhelming 62 to 2 in the 100-member chamber, far more than the simple majority needed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
