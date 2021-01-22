Left Menu
Rajasthan: 11,568 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on 4th scheduled day of immunisation drive

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:08 IST
Rajasthan: 11,568 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on 4th scheduled day of immunisation drive

Over 11,500 healthcare workers, which is about 68.42 per cent of the day's target, received COVID-19 vaccine shots on the fourth scheduled day of the immunisation drive in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, on Friday 16,907 healthcare workers were to be vaccinated in the first stage at 167 vaccination centres in 33 districts of the state.

However, 11,568 healthcare workers received the shots within the stipulated time period, the official said.

Eighteen cases of adverse event after vaccination were reported in the state on Friday. COVID-19 vaccination drive started in the state on January 16 when it was rolled out across the national by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Rajasthan, anti-coronavirus vaccination is schedule for four days a week.

