Bilawal Bhutto pitches for no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan-led Pak govt

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Opposition parties should bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, as a majority vote in the House would be the most effective method to topple the government.Addressing the public at an event in Sindh provinces Larkana city, the Opposition leader said he would talk to other Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM leaders on the no-confidence motion as it would be better than continuing their protest movement.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-01-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 00:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Opposition parties should bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, as a majority vote in the House would be the most effective method to topple the government.

Addressing the public at an event in Sindh province's Larkana city, the Opposition leader said he would talk to other Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders on the no-confidence motion as it would be better than continuing their protest movement. The 11-party PDM, formed in September last year, has demanded the present government resign, alleging the 2018 elections were rigged with the help of the Army to install ''puppet'' Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The democratic way to send this incompetent, illegal, unqualified prime minister is through a no-confidence motion. Even 10 rallies will not yield the kind of results as a strategic meeting (opposition leaders) over a cup of tea which is sure to cause the government to worry,'' Bhutto said.

Bhutto said he would ask the Opposition parties to ''strike'' in the Parliament.

In the last few months, the PDM has held scores of anti-government rallies in major cities.

Though Bhutto had earlier proposed that PDM leaders must resign en-mass from the Parliament, the plan has not been executed.

Political pundits have also suggested cracks in the PDM leadership.

