Mexican president, Biden discuss migration, coronavirus, development

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he discussed migration, the coronavirus pandemic and cooperation on development during a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday afternoon.

The presidents' call was "pleasant and respectful" and everything indicated that relations between Mexico and the United States would good, and would benefit both nations, Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

