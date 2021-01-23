Hong Kong locks down district for compulsory COVID-19 testing

Hong Kong's government locked down an area in the Kowloon district on Saturday, saying people there must stay home until all residents have been tested for the new coronavirus and results largely determined.

The government said in a statement there are 70 buildings in the "restricted area" of Jordan and that it aims to finish the process within about 48 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)