Shah pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said the youngsters of the country were united under his charismatic leadership, which gave new strength to Indias freedom struggle.The courage and valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 10:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said the youngsters of the country were united under his charismatic leadership, which gave new strength to India's freedom struggle.
''The courage and valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle. He organised the youngsters of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. On the 125th birth anniversary of such a great hero of the freedom movement, I pay my heartfelt tributes,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.
The government has decided to observe January 23 as ''Parakram Diwas'' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
- India
- 125th
- Indian
- Parakram Diwas'
- Hindi
- Bose
ALSO READ
Jadeja, Bumrah bring India back in the game as Australia reach 249/5 at lunch
Cricket-India hit back with three wickets but Smith bats on in Sydney
India, Australia will gain from expanded trade of lithium resources, says Aus High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell
MoS Muraleedharan leads Indian delegation at swearing-in ceremony of Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo
India to chair 3 key subsidiary bodies of UNSC