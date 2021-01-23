Shah pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said the youngsters of the country were united under his charismatic leadership, which gave new strength to India's freedom struggle.

''The courage and valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle. He organised the youngsters of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. On the 125th birth anniversary of such a great hero of the freedom movement, I pay my heartfelt tributes,'' Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

The home minister, who is on a two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, also paid tributes to Bose in front of his portrait in Guwahati.

''There was an infinite flow of immense courage and unique resolve within Subhas Babu. His amazing personality and vibrant voice created the tide of freedom in the heart of people. His life is a role model for the youngsters of the country,'' he said in another tweet.

The government has decided to observe January 23 as ''Parakram Diwas'' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose.

