Lalu to be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad willbe shifted to AIIMS-Delhi after his health conditiondeteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital inRanchi, officials said on Saturday.

Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, isundergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of MedicalScience (RIMS) here for multiple ailments.

''Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the lasttwo days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia.

Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment,'' RIMSDirector Dr Kameshwar Prasad told PTI.

''He is likely to be shifted to AIIMS today. We havealready spoken to the experts at AIIMS,'' he added.

Dr Prasad further said that the authorities and hisfamily are arranging for an air ambulance to shift him toAIIMS-Delhi.

An eight-member medical board is examining Prasad'shealth and he is likely to be shifted to AIIMS as soon as theexperts submit their report.

To send Prasad to Delhi, the jail authorities willalso have to seek approval from the CBI court.

On Friday, Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, daughter MisaBharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi reached Ranchi on aspecial plane after being informed of the veteran leader'sdeteriorating health.

The family met Prasad in the night.

After meeting his father, Tejashwi told reporters thathis condition was worrisome.

Tejashwi also met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at hisresidence during the day to seek cooperation of the stategovernment in arranging to take his father to Delhi.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday heard about theviolation of the jail manual by Lalu Prasad while he wasadmitted at RIMS, pulling up the hospital authorities, thejail administration and the state government.

The case will be next heard on February 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)