Medical board constituted to submit report on Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition

A medical board has been constituted on Saturday to submit a report on Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition to the jail authority.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:24 IST
Medical board constituted to submit report on Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition
Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A medical board has been constituted on Saturday to submit a report on Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition to the jail authority. "The report prepared by the medical board will be reviewed by the jail authority and the decision will be taken accordingly," said Birendra Bhushan, Jharkhand inspector general (IG) Prison.

The former Chief Minister of Bihar is admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for the treatment of lung infection. The result of his COVID-19 report was negative. Dr Umesh Prasad, the physician of the jailed RJD chief, had said last month that his kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity and the situation can deteriorate.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the fodder scam cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

