Maha leaders pay tribute to Bal Thackeray on birth anniversary

Leaders across party lines,including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, paid tributes to Shiv Senafounder Bal Thackeray on his 95th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the NCP chief said Thackeray usedhis talent as a cartoonist to comment on various socialissues.

The late leader's command over words made him a goodorator and he had a hold over state politics, Pawar tweeted.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the late leader'sson, offered floral tributes to the portrait of his father atMatoshree, the family's residence in suburban Mumbai.

Born in 1926, Thackeray had founded the Shiv Sena, aparty wedded to the ''Marathi manoos'' cause, and later,embraced Hindu nationalism.

Speaking about this father's contribution, the chiefminister said, Thackeray had participated in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and the Samyukta Maharashtramovement.

''He was a great nationalist and a shining symbol ofHindutva,'' he said.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the AssemblyDevendra Fadnavis also paid tributes to Thackeray.

