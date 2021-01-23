In no hurry to become Maha chief minister: Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavansaid he is in no hurry to become the chief minister and is incomplete support of Uddhav Thackeray who is the head of thestate.

Chavan's comment comes in the wake of state NCP chiefJayant Patil's statement that anyone who has spent a long timein politics must be wanting to become chief minister.

Addressing a rally at Bhokar town in Maharashtra'sNanded district on Friday, the state minister of public worksdepartment said, ''Uddhav Thackeray is the head of the statetoday. We are with him wholeheartedly. I am in no hurry tobecome the chief minister.'' ''Leaders of three parties Shiv Sena, NCP andCongress - have come together to form Mahavikas Aghadi. Withthis, we succeeded in ousting the BJP in the state. While somepeople are trying cause trouble, their plans will not succeed.

The MVA government will complete its tenure,'' he said.

