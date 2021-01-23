Illegal quarrying or mining will not be allowed in the state: Karnataka CM

After the explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga which led to the loss of lives, KarnatakaChief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said illegal quarrying or mining will not be permitted in the state and necessary action will be taken against such activities.

However, the Chief Minister later in the day hinted about providing an option for regularising such activities by submitting an application and following a due process.

''....Our Deputy Commissioner(of the district), Member of Parliament and Mines Minister have already visited the spot. I will get to know things from them and take necessary action to stop illegal quarrying or mining,'' Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of his visit toShivamogga, he said the reason for the blast, who permitted the transportation of explosive substance in a lorry and what led to the incident will be investigated comprehensively, and necessary action will be taken against those responsible.

''I will not allow illegal quarrying or mining for any reason. Those who want to do quarrying or mining should get a licence for it. Doing it illegally will lead to such incidents. I will direct Deputy Commissioners to take strict measures in this direction,'' he added.

At least six people were killed in an explosion at a stone quarry on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Thursday night.

Yediyurappa on Friday had announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of those deceased and had ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Three people have been detained in connection with the case.

Later speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, mining and quarrying were inevitable for development works like roads and national highway projects, as he hinted about providing an option for regularising those that are illegal.

''I have asked Deputy Commissioners of districts not to allow illegal mining or quarrying...illegal mining shouldn't be allowed, it's not good for anyone. They can submit an application to regularise the illegal mining and continue their activities. We have no objection,'' he said.

''Every deputy commissioner will do a spot inspection and take appropriate action,'' the chief minister added.

The statement from Yediyurappa hinting about providing an option for regularising mining and quarrying that are illegal drew sharp reaction from the Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

He said the statement indicates that the Chief Minister has colluded with the people involved in illegal activities.

''Where is the punishment for illegal activities then. This is a highly condemnable and irresponsible statement...it shows Yediyurappa is supporting illegal acts,'' he said.

