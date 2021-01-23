Left Menu
India's freedom was top priority for Netaji: Yogi Adityanath

It is for this that people of the country remember him. He added that Netaji gave a direction to the countrys freedom struggle and motivated the youth to join the movement by forming the Azad Hind Fauj outside India.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India's freedom was the top priority for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating his birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas'.

Addressing a programme here on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, Adityanath said his clarion call -- you give me blood, I will give you freedom -- was not a mere slogan, but a mantra for countrymen to join the freedom movement.

''For Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, India's freedom was the top priority,'' he said, adding that his 'dharma' was 'Rashtra Dharma'. ''Netaji had taken the pledge to herald new dawn by freeing the country from the chains of bondage. It is for this that people of the country remember him.'' He added that Netaji gave a direction to the country's freedom struggle and motivated the youth to join the movement by forming the Azad Hind Fauj outside India.

