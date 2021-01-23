No decision on routes for farmers' tractor rally on R-Day, says Delhi Police

Left Menu
The farmers protesting at the various borders of Delhi have not given anything in writing regarding the route of the proposed tractor rally on January 26, said the Delhi Police on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The farmers protesting at the various borders of Delhi have not given anything in writing regarding the route of the proposed tractor rally on January 26, said the Delhi Police on Saturday. "When the protesting farmers would give us in writing about the route of the proposed tractor rally on January 26, we will analyse it and take a decision," they added.

The response came after the farmer unions earlier today announced that they will organise the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day and there has been an agreement on the routes of the proposed parade. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, after the talks with the Delhi Police, said, "Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi."

The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider the offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months. The eleventh round of talks was held on Friday. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

