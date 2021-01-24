Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scottish nationalists lay groundwork for second independence referendum

Polls show that Scottish nationalists are on course to win a record majority in elections for Scotland's devolved parliament. Scots voted 55-45% against independence in a referendum in 2014, but Brexit and the British government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis have bolstered support for the SNP, with most polls showing a majority now favour breaking away.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 00:48 IST
Scottish nationalists lay groundwork for second independence referendum
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who would have to agree to a new referendum, argues there is no need for a new vote after independence was rejected by Scottish voters in 2014. Image Credit: PxHere

The Scottish National Party published a "Roadmap to Referendum" on Saturday, laying out plans for another vote on Scottish independence just as the United Kingdom grapples with COVID-19 and the impact of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who would have to agree to a new referendum, argues there is no need for a new vote after independence was rejected by Scottish voters in 2014.

But the SNP has said that if it wins a parliamentary majority at elections scheduled for May 6, it will pass its own bill so that a referendum can take place once the pandemic is over. It says that the UK government will either have to agree to it or take legal action to dispute the legal basis of the referendum.

"Such a legal challenge would be vigorously opposed by an SNP Scottish government," said the document, dated Jan. 24. Polls show that Scottish nationalists are on course to win a record majority in elections for Scotland's devolved parliament.

Scots voted 55-45% against independence in a referendum in 2014, but Brexit and the British government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis have bolstered support for the SNP, with most polls showing a majority now favour breaking away. A poll published on The Times website on Saturday showed another potential threat to the future of the UK, with 51% of Northern Irish voters saying they favoured a referendum about their future within the next five years, compared to 44% who oppose it.

Support for a United Ireland stands at 42% according to the polls, versus 47% who object to Northern Ireland leaving the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City escape shock Cup exit with late goals at Cheltenham

Fourth-tier Cheltenham Town came within minutes of one of the great FA Cup shocks before Manchester City scored three late goals to win an absorbing fourth-round tie 3-1 on Saturday.Alfie May looked poised to write his name into the competi...

Prominent Senate Republican warns Trump trial could spark more impeachments

A prominent U.S. Senate Republican warned on Saturday that former President Donald Trumps second impeachment trial could lead to the prosecution of former Democratic presidents if Republicans retake the chamber in two years.Trump this month...

Healthier world means ‘safer America’ Tedros stresses, as UN-led vaccine initiative announces deal for 40 million doses

Commenting on the deal at the regular end-of-week press conference in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said pending emergency authorization, close to 150 million does of the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine should also be available for...

Mali in transition: UN peacekeeping chief takes stock of political and security developments

With the country in the throes of a political transition, following a military coup and the establishment of an interim Government last year, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, took stock of recent politi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021