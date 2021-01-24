Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden administration to unveil climate change policies, adviser says

John Kerry, a former U.S. secretary of state who is Biden's special climate envoy, told the mayors' meeting that tackling climate change did not mean a diminishment of lifestyle, such as driving less or not being able to eat meat. But the Biden administration and mayors and other local leaders will have to persuade Americans that curbing climate change "can be the greatest economic transformation in global history," Kerry said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 04:35 IST
Biden administration to unveil climate change policies, adviser says

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is poised to release within days the policies it believes are needed to tackle climate change, Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser, said on Saturday.

"We've already sent signals on the things that we don't like that we're going to roll back, but this week you're going to see us move forward with what's the vision of the future," McCarthy told a virtual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. McCarthy did not indicate what would be released, but a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday showed Biden will unveil a second round of executive orders as soon as Jan. 27 that include an "omnibus" order to combat climate change domestically and elevate the issue as a national security priority.

Biden, a Democrat, has already issued executive orders on climate issues including canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Both of those moves reversed former President Donald Trump's climate policies. John Kerry, a former U.S. secretary of state who is Biden's special climate envoy, told the mayors' meeting that tackling climate change did not mean a diminishment of lifestyle, such as driving less or not being able to eat meat.

But the Biden administration and mayors and other local leaders will have to persuade Americans that curbing climate change "can be the greatest economic transformation in global history," Kerry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lightning look to extend streak vs. uncertain Blue JacketsThe Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning are heading in opposite directions as their two-game Central Division series p...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden orders assessment of domestic extremism risk, White House saysPresident Joe Biden has directed his administration to conduct a full assessment of the risk of domestic terroris...

UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk, Daily Mail says

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is preparing to force travelers from countries where there is a high risk of COVID-19 to go into quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Britain, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.Travelers from B...

Soccer-Crespo the coach arrives, writing his name in history

Defensa y Justicias victory in the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday heralds a new name on the trophy and also the arrival of an upcoming coach, whose name is probably better known in the footballing world than the team he leads. Hernan Crespo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021