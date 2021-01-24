CM accuses DMK of 'deceit' for embracing Lord Muruga in the run-up to TN Assembly polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Sunday accused DMK president M K Stalin ofdeception for posing with Lord Muruga's spear like weapon,'Vel' and said the divine symbol has come to leader ofopposition's notice since Assembly elections were round thecorner.

On his second day of campaign here, the AIADMK topleader, referring to a photograph of the DMK chief holding theVel alleged it was an act of deceit.

Assembly elections are likely in April or early May inTamil Nadu.

The AIADMK respected all religions equally, but it wasnot the case with the DMK which involved in 'deception,' insuch matters, he alleged.

Accusing Stalin of 'deceit,' the Chief Ministerclaimed Stalin spoke one thing for the outside world but inhis heart of hearts he knew it was not his conviction.

''The God will not grant you boon if you only receiveLord Muruga's Vel. The boon will be only for the AIADMK.'' The DMK has for a long time been accused of offendingHindu beliefs and sentiments by the BJP and 'Hindu Munnani,' anoted Sangh Parivar outfit in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, Stalin had slammed the BJP and Munnani fortrying to build a 'perception' that his party was againstthe Hindus. ''It is not the truth,'' the DMK chief had said.

Palaniswami alleged, ''Since elections are round thecorner, the Vel is visible to his (Stalin's) eyes only now andtill now it was not visible to him.'' ''The God will give you (DMK) appropriate punishmentthrough the elections,'' he said.

On Saturday, DMK workers presented a glittering Velmade of silver to Stalin at a party's rural reachout programmein Tiruvallur district.

Palaniswami said it was his party which declared apublic holiday for 'Thai Poosam' festival in deference to thelong time request of devotees of Lord Muruga.

After a fringe atheist group denigrated 'Kanda SashtiKavacham,' a hymn in praise of Lord Muruga last year, BJP andHindu outfits took up the matter and eventually thoseconnected to the outfit were arrested.

The BJP had alleged 'Karuppar Kootam' that offendedthe sacred hymn had the backing of DMK and the Saffron party's'Vel yatra' grabbed media space.

Pointing to Stalin holding 'Makkal Grama Sabai Kootam'a rural reachout initiative of the DMK, the Chief Ministersaid the main opposition party won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls bymerely 'confusing' people.

Similarly, they were attempting at it again andPalaniswami wondered if the promises made during theParliamentary elections were fulfilled by the DMK.

Barring one Lok Sabha seat which was won by theAIADMK, the DMK and its allies emerged victorious in theremainder of 38 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Such Lok Sabha poll promises were not honoured by theDMK as its assurances formed part of a 'drama' and for theAssembly elections now, Stalin was attempting to derivepolitical mileage by making false promises and confuse people,Palaniswami alleged.

Seeking votes for the two-leaves symbol of AIADMK, helisted out his government's welfare measures and developmentwork and underlined a combined drinking water scheme here toensure uninterrupted water supply.

A higher allocation for education, setting up of newcolleges, simplification of post matric scholarship, anddistribution of laptops, books, footwear and bicycles free ofcost to students were among the initiatives in the educationsector Palaniswami mentioned.

Reservation of 7.5 per cent in medical courses forgovernment school students who clear the National Eligibilitycum Entrance Exam, setting up of 2,000 Amma Mini Clinics,payout of old age pension to 90 per cent out of about fivelakh targeted elderly beneficiaries were also specified by theChief Minister.PTI VGN NVM SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)