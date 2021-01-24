Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj says comment linking Cong with Bose death was 'assumption'

Soon after alleging that the Congress was responsible for Subhas Chandra Bose's death, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj on Sunday said that it was just his kayaas (assumption).

ANI | Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:42 IST
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj says comment linking Cong with Bose death was 'assumption'
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj speaking to media on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Soon after alleging that the Congress was responsible for Subhas Chandra Bose's death, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj on Sunday said that it was just his kayaas (assumption). BJP MP on Saturday had alleged that the Congress party was linked to the killing of Subhas Chandra Bose.

While addressing a public rally in Unnao, he said, "My allegation is that Congress got Subhas Chandra Bose killed....neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand in front of his popularity." A day after, speaking to the media, the BJP leader said, "My statement has nothing to do with the party it was just my kayaas (assumption). Maybe it would be not true, but this is what I believe."

"Subhas Chandra Bose played a major role in India's freedom struggle. Why is his death still a mystery? Why did Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru not conduct any enquiry? The truth about his death must come out. Pandit Nehru was nowhere in comparison to the popularity of Netaji," he added, BJP MP further said that be it Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri or Subhas Chandra Bose mystery behind their death should be revealed.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a crucial role in India's freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in a (Right to Information Act) RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's warring sides resume prisoner swap talks in Jordan

Yemens Houthi group and Saudi-backed government who have been at war for almost six years began fresh U.N.-backed negotiations on a prisoner exchange on Sunday, United Nations and Yemeni officials said. The meeting in Jordan comes days afte...

Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party

A Russian social media celebrity was being deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite coronavirus restrictions.The party held on January 11 ...

Tennis-Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine - officials

One case of COVID-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving nine active cases in the group of players and support staff isolating in Melbourne hotels.Heal...

US Prez Biden talks up transatlantic ties, COVID-19 and climate change with UK PM Johnson

Joe Biden conveyed his intention to strengthen the special relationship with the UK in his first call as the US President with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during which the two leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and agreed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021