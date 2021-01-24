MP CM bats for censoring obscene content on OTT platforms

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday underlined the need to censor''obscene'' content on OTT (Over the Top) platforms and said theCentre is seriously thinking in this regard.

Chouhan's comments came against the backdrop of acontroversy over web series ''Tandav'' and registration ofmultiple FIRs in many states, including Madhya Pradesh,against its makers for hurting religious sentiments.

''Obscene content is being served on OTT platforms.

Young children are also getting affected due to Internet andmobile phones. After seeing such content on mobile phones, a12-year-old boy recently misbehaved with a six-year-old girl,''Chouhan said.

He was speaking at the launch of PANKH abhiyan as partof the ''Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'' drive.

''Young minds are getting affected by such content.

Shouldn't such content be censored? Children are like a softclay and learn what they watch. The Government of India isconsidering it (censor on OTT) seriously,'' the senior BJPleader said.

An over-the-top is a streaming media service offereddirectly to viewers via the Internet. OTT bypasses cable,broadcast, and satellite television platforms.

Chouhan said the people who commit crimes againstwomen will not be spared.

''Similarly, drug mafia who makes youth addicted todrugs won't be spared. Drugs ruin lives. These criminals makeyoung children and girls drug addicts and force them to commitwrong deeds. Young children commit criminal acts by watchingpornographic videos. Government and society should cometogether to stop such cases,'' he said.

Chouhan said he had introduced the ''Ladli LaxmiYojana'' for girls so that they should not be considered aburden by their families.

He reiterated the demand for a debate on increasingthe legal age of marriage for women from the current 18 yearsto 21 years, on par with men.

The chief minister also underlined the need to usherin reforms in ''our judicial system, which does not spare thepeople who commit crime against daughters in the name of humanrights''.

Chouhan said the ruling BJP government will ''crush''criminals who commit crimes against women.

He also advocated capital punishment for criminalsinvolved in rape cases.

Speaking on PANKH drive, the CM said, ''P stands forprotection, A for awareness, N for nutrition, K for knowledgeand H for health. Under this drive, various schemes for thewelfare of girls and women will be implemented at a fastpace,'' the CM said.

Chouhan also said that society should come forward tocreate awareness about women and girls.

