Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

In a fresh jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said 'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never ever decide the future of the Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:38 IST
'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a fresh jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said 'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never ever decide the future of the Tamil Nadu. Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to the state, was addressing a public rally in Dharapuram, where he said the Congress will not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "destroy the foundation of India".

He slammed the Central government over farmers' protest and said, "In the latest action to destroy the lives of our farmers, he (Prime Minister) has passed the three new farm laws. He wants to destroy the Mandies, he wants to allow his five or six business friends to store as much wheat, rice and grain as they want. They are allowed to store millions of tons of grains so that farmers will not be able to negotiate with them. Also, now farmers cannot go to court in case of a dispute." He said the lakhs of farmers are not 'celebrating' the laws and protesting at Delhi borders because "they understand you (PM) are robbing their future".

"The Congress party will never allow you to do that. We will not allow Narendra Modi to destroy the foundation of India. He has also got confused. He thinks just because he can blackmail the government of Tamil Nadu, he can control the people of Tamil Nadu, he does not understand only Tamil Nadu can decide the future of Tamil Nadu. 'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never ever decide future of the state," he added. Gandhi, during his current visit to the state, has repeatedly slammed the centre for intimidating the Tamil Nadu government with Central agencies.

Yesterday, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said PM Modi does not understand the spirit, language, culture or history of Tamil Nadu, yet he is controlling the state government through CBI and ED. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

Luminous aims Rs 6,000-cr turnover by FY25, to invest Rs 500 cr over next 3 yrs for expansion

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France probably needs new lockdown as early as February - top adviser

France probably needs to move into a third lockdown, perhaps as early as the February school holidays, because of the circulation of new variants of the virus, the governments top medical advisor on COVID-19 policy said on Sunday.French sch...

Soccer-Fernandes stunner seals Cup win for Man Utd over Liverpool

Manchester United added to Liverpools woes as Bruno Fernandess pinpoint free kick earned his side a 3-2 win in a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.The Portuguese, on as a substitute, stepped up to bend a right-...

Israel targets flights, religious scofflaws, as virus rages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will be closing its international airport to nearly all flights, while Israeli police clashed with ultra-Orthodox protesters in several major cities and the government raced to bring a...

Trump's virus adviser says some saw it as 'hoax'

Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trumps coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president parallel streams of data that conflicted with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021