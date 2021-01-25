Left Menu
UK opposition Labour leader Starmer says he's self-isolating, no COVID symptoms

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:59 IST
Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Monday he was self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday," Starmer said on Twitter. Starmer also had to self-isolate in September after a member of his household showed symptoms of the virus.

