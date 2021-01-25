Goa nearing complete normalcy after COVID-19 outbreak:Governor

A five-day session of the GoaAssembly began here on Monday during which Governor B SKoshyari said the state is ''nearing complete normalcy'' afterthe COVID-19 outbreak, and that the pandemic is an eye-openerwhich has taught people to be self-reliant.

On the first day of the session, members of the Housepaid tributes to some prominent personalities who diedrecently and those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.

So far, 761 people have died due to the coronavirusinfection in Goa, as per official figures.

The session began with Governor Koshyari's address tothe House, following which members of the opposition partiesprotested against the state government's decision to hold acurtailed session.

In his address, the governor said the state hassuffered a lot in terms of socio-economic and infrastructuredevelopment taking a backseat in the COVID-19 times.

''But due to systematic planning, regular monitoringand instantaneous corrective measures by the stateadministration, the state is now gaining momentum in itsactivities from micro to macro level and is nearing completenormalcy,'' Koshyari said.

He said the COVID-19 (pandemic) is an eye-opener,which has taught people and states to be self-reliant.

The governor further said though there was the effectof demonetisation as well as slowdown during 2017-18, theGross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2017-18 at currentprices stood at Rs 69,352.05 crore, registering a growth rateof 9.29 per cent compared to 2016-17.

''The provisional estimate of GSDP at current pricesfor the year 2018-19 is Rs 73,170.33 crore, with an estimatedgrowth rate of 5.51 per cent as compared to 2017-18,'' he said.

''Goa has highest per capita income (at current prices)in the country which stood at Rs 4.54 lakh for the year 2017-18, and for the year 2018-19 it stood at Rs 4.76 lakh,'' thegovernor told the House.

He said mining is an important sector in the state'seconomy, which had been contributing about 16 per cent of theGSDP in 2011-12, and in 2019-20 is contributing only about 0.2per cent.

''The Goa government has conducted 24 e-auctions andsold 14.68 million tons of the mineral iron ore lying atvarious stack yards,'' he said.

''My government is continuously making efforts toresume mining in a systematic manner by rejuvenating thestate's economy, preserving the environment, naturalresources, health status of people in the mining sector withthe main vision to ensure sustainable mining in Goa,'' he said.

After the governor's address, Speaker Rajesh Patnekarmentioned obituary references for several eminentpersonalities who died recently. He also mentioned about thedeath of several people in Goa due to COVID-19.

The House members then observed a one-minute silenceto pay homage to all the departed souls.

After the governor's address, the opposition members,without making any noise, got up and displayed hoardings toprotest against the curtailed session.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said theopposition had demanded a lengthier session of the Assembly.

''We met only for five days last year, and this time,the session has been called only for four (working) days,'' hesaid, adding that there are lot of issues that need to beraised on the floor of the House.

Notably, January 26 would be a holiday for the sessionon occasion of the Republic Day.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai and NCPlegislator Churchill Alemao said a crucial issue like ''turningGoa into a coal handling hub'' should have been discussed inthe House.

Sardesai said the governor's address had no mention ofthe apprehensions about coal handling, which he claimed as oneof the burning issues in the state.

Congress MLA and former chief minister LuizinhoFaleiro said he had written to the governor, urging him tocall a special Assembly session to discuss the coal issue.

Mahrashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikarsaid he had submitted that the opposition, during the BusinessAdvisory Committee, demanded five Calling Attention motions,but only three of them feature on the record.

Later, BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo moved a Motion of Thanks onthe governor's address. It was seconded by BJP legislatorDayanand Sopte.

The House was then adjourned for the day.

Earlier, Speaker Patnekar on Sunday said 751questions, comprising 195 'starred' and 556 'unstarred' ones,had been received for the session.

Five private members' resolution, four privatemembers' bills and six government bills would be tabled duringthe session, he said.

