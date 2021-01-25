Left Menu
Modi showcased TN culture by inviting Xi to Mamallapuram: BJP

Updated: 25-01-2021 16:57 IST
Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi forattacking BJP over Tamil language and culture, party generalsecretary C T Ravi on Monday said visiting global leaders wereonly shown Mughal tombs by the Congress leader's familymembers when in power while it was Prime Minister NarendraModi who showcased places like Mamallapuram.

Countering Gandhi, who during his three-day campaign tourof Tamil Nadu has accused Modi and BJP of disrespecting theculture, language and people of the state, he pointed out thatit was Modi who invited Chinese President Xi Jinping toMamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and showcased the local culture.

''Vanakkam Rahul Gandhi. Your great grandfather,grandmother, father and mother showcased Mughal tombs toglobal leaders. PM Narendra Modi invited Chinese President XiJinping to soak in the splendour of Mahabalipuram(Mamallapuram). Who is against Tamil culture and Tamil Makkal(people)?'' Ravi, in-charge of party affairs in Tami Nadu,tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi's great grand father Jawaharlal Nehru, grandmother Indira Gandhi, father Rajiv Gandhi were former primeministers while his mother Sonia Gandhi headed the Congresswhen the party led UPA was in power.

Modi and Xi had met at the ancient seashore town ofMamallapuram near Chennai in October, 2019 for their secondinformal summit.

Ravi, a Karnataka MLA, is the BJP national GeneralSecretary in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi on a visit to western parts of Tamil Nadu sinceSaturday had focused on Tamil language and culture to attackModi and the BJP.

He has said Congress stood for plural values and showedrespect for Tamil language and culture while the BJP and PrimeMinister Modi ''tried to impose their ideology of one'' culture.

The Congress MP on Sunday said he wanted to be thesoldier of the Tamil people in Delhi and reiterated that hewould not allow the BJP to 'disregard' Tamil culture.

