Putin says palace Navalny alleges he owns is not his or his family's

Putin says palace Navalny alleges he owns is not his or his family'sReuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:41 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that an opulent Black Sea palace jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has accused him of owning did not belong to him or his family.
Navalny's team released a video last week in which he levelled his allegations about the palace, which has since been viewed more than 86 million times on YouTube.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Black Sea
- Vladimir Putin
- Alexei Navalny
- Navalny
ALSO READ
Russian wealth fund says, Algeria registers Sputnik vaccine for use
Palestinian health ministry approves Russian COVID-19 vaccine - Russian wealth fund
Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik V meets primary safety endpoint in phase-2 clinical trials in India
Palestinians approve Russian COVID-19 vaccine for use in self-rule areas
Palestinians approve Russian COVID-19 vaccine for use, Russian wealth fund says