EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections

The European Union called Monday for broad political talks in Venezuela to set up new elections, and warned that it stands ready to slap sanctions on more senior Venezuelan officials in the country if they undermine democracy or take part in human rights violations.

In a statement, EU foreign ministers said “the only way out of the crisis in Venezuela is to resume political negotiations promptly and to urgently establish a Venezuelan-led dialogue and transition process leading to credible, inclusive and transparent local, legislative and presidential elections.” Once a wealthy oil nation, Venezuela is mired in a deep economic crisis, which critics blame on two decades of failed socialist policies that have left the nation bankrupt and its infrastructure crumbling.

Describing the Dec. 6 elections as “a missed opportunity for democracy” whose results they cannot endorse, the ministers said the 27-nation bloc stands ready to send an observer mission should new polls take place.

They called for the “freedom and safety” of all political opponents to be ensured, “especially Juan Guaido, as well as other representatives of the democratic opposition.” The opposition leader claimed presidential powers in early 2019 as head of Venezuela's National Assembly.

A coalition of more than 50 nations recognised him, including most of the United States and most EU countries, saying that President Nicolas Maduro had clung to power after undemocratic elections.

The statement said the EU considers Guaido and other opposition officials “to be important actors and privileged interlocutors” and urged them “to take a unified stance with a view to an inclusive process of dialogue and negotiation.” The ministers said that given the deteriorating rights situation and problems with the rule of law in Venezuela that “the EU stands ready to adopt additional targeted restrictive measures against those undermining democracy or the rule of law and those responsible for serious violations of human rights.”

