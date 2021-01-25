Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boycott 'wildcat' Scottish independence vote, says Scottish Conservative leader

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday she was hoping a strong performance by her Scottish National Party (SNP) in an election in May would give her the mandate to hold a second referendum. To get a legal referendum, any such vote must be approved by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has ruled out doing so.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:18 IST
Boycott 'wildcat' Scottish independence vote, says Scottish Conservative leader

Backers of the union of the United Kingdom's four nations should boycott any "wildcat" independence referendum for Scotland, the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party said on Monday, after the nation's first minister pressed ahead with plans for a vote. Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday she was hoping a strong performance by her Scottish National Party (SNP) in an election in May would give her the mandate to hold a second referendum.

To get a legal referendum, any such vote must be approved by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has ruled out doing so. But the SNP has said it will "vigorously" oppose any legal challenge by the British government. Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said anyone who believes in the union and in democracy should not "enter into this wildcat referendum that would ... not be enforceable".

Speaking to the Centre for Policy Studies think tank, he added: "I would absolutely boycott that ... We were told the 2014 referendum was a gold standard of referendums, Nicola Sturgeon accepted that." Scotland voted to remain in the United Kingdom in 2014 but opinion polls suggest many in the nation now are in favour of independence, with some feeling the country was taken out of the European Union against its will by Johnson's government.

Johnson's Conservatives, much like the main opposition Labour Party, have a tough task to win back voters in Scotland, and the British leader is taking steps to try to counter the SNP's message by boosting a special unit in Downing Street. It is as yet unclear whether the May election will take place, with Scotland, like the rest of the United Kingdom, struggling to control the spread of COVID-19 and moving fast to try to vaccinate as many people as possible.

But at the weekend, Sturgeon again said she wanted a referendum. "I want to have a legal referendum, that's what I'm going to seek the authority of the Scottish people for in May and if they give me that authority that's what I intend to do," she told the BBC's Andrew Marr show on Sunday.

"Have a legal referendum to give people in Scotland the right to choose. That's democracy. It's not about what I want or about what Boris Johnson wants, it's about what the people of Scotland want and the increasing evidence is that they want independence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Victory of farmers' movement is certain: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The victory of the farmers movement against the Centres new agri laws is certain, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Monday as he called upon them to ensure their tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day remains peaceful.Th...

Road contractor killed in C'garh; cops suspect Naxals

A road contractor was killed bysuspected Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Monday,police said.The incident took place between 3 pm to 4 pm nearKoter village under Gangaloor police station limits, anofficial said.Dharmendra Garg, a...

France to offer proposals to Greece on naval fleet renewal-minister

France will shortly present proposals to Greece for the renewal of its fleet of frigates, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Monday.Parly was speaking during a joint presser with her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos in At...

Tanmaya Lal concurrently accredited as Indian envoy to Republic of Latvia

The present Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Sweden Tanmaya Lal has been concurrently accredited as the next Indian envoy to the Republic of Latvia, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Monday.Lal is a 1991-batch Indian Foreign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021