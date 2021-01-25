73 couples to tie the knot during ex-CM's anniversary fete

Coimbatore, Jan 25 (PTI): As part of the 73rd birthanniversary celebrations of former Chief MinisterJayalalithaa, the district AIADMK unit is organising a massmarriage of 73 poor couples on February 15.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief MinisterO Paneerselvam would participate in the marriage function,Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said here onMonday.

The couples would be given 73 gift articles, he said.

Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary falls on February 24.

