Respecting Himachal's unique culture, Indira Gandhi granted it statehood: Priyanka

On the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradeshs statehood, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the state has a unique culture and respecting that then prime minister Indira Gandhi had granted it statehood.Himachal Pradesh was declared a state on January 25, 1971.Today is Himachal Pradeshs 50th statehood day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:06 IST
On the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh's statehood, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the state has a unique culture and respecting that then prime minister Indira Gandhi had granted it statehood.

Himachal Pradesh was declared a state on January 25, 1971.

''Today is Himachal Pradesh's 50th statehood day. People of Himachal Pradesh are close to my heart. Their culture is very unique. Respecting this, Indira ji gave it full statehood,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

''I am very happy that my house is built where Indira ji spent many moments of happiness and Himachal Pradesh is also my home. I pray for the well-being and progress of the state,'' the Congress general secretary said. Earlier, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day.

