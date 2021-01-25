'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be taken out from 9 locations

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Monday stated that 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be taken out from nine locations including Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders On the behalf of Samyukt Kisan Morcha while speaking at a press conference at Singhu border Yadav said, "Let me officially declare it on the behalf of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha that 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be taken out from nine locations including Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders."

Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi to take part in the scheduled rally to protest against the Central Government's three contentious farm laws. The Delhi Police and farmer leaders have visited the route for the Kisan Tractor Rally scheduled to take place on Republic Day tomorrow, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava had earlier said, adding that the police had taken cognisance of possible anti-national elements.

The Delhi Police Commissioner further said that the police would facilitate farmers on the rally so that they stay on track. Earlier, farmers' leaders had expressed dismay at the routes assigned for the rally.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

