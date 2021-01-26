Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:05 IST
White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confirmed Biden will re-impose an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders that was set to expire Tuesday.

"With the pandemic worsening and more contagious variants spreading, this isn't the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel," Psaki said at a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience' -White House spokeswoman

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Were starting from an approach of patience as it rela...

Former SAfrican president to lead Nelson Mandela Foundation amid probe against top officials

Former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe has been appointed to head an interim leadership structure at the Nelson Mandela Foundation amid probe into allegations of impropriety against the organisations top officials.In a letter from...

Five prestigious J&K awards go to health department for meritorious public services

Five of the 14 awards of the Jammu and Kashmir government for meritorious service has gone to the health department for its exemplary work done to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.The department led by Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo has bee...

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' coronavirus variants prompts tougher UK quarantine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening border quarantine rules because of the risk of vaccine-busting new coronavirus variants. New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are opening up the pros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021