White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:05 IST
The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confirmed Biden will re-impose an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders that was set to expire Tuesday.
"With the pandemic worsening and more contagious variants spreading, this isn't the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel," Psaki said at a news briefing.
