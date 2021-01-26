Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president's COVID-19 revelation fuels criticism of pandemic response

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has a history of heart problems and high blood pressure, said Sunday evening he was being treated for mild symptoms of COVID-19 after attending meetings and public events in preceding days. The news capped the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and left questions unanswered about how many people had been close to the president during his three-day visit to parts of northern and central Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 03:51 IST
Mexican president's COVID-19 revelation fuels criticism of pandemic response

The Mexican president's announcement he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has unleashed renewed criticism of his handling of the pandemic, which has left the country with the fourth-highest death toll worldwide. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has a history of heart problems and high blood pressure, said Sunday evening he was being treated for mild symptoms of COVID-19 after attending meetings and public events in preceding days.

The news capped the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and left questions unanswered about how many people had been close to the president during his three-day visit to parts of northern and central Mexico. "How irresponsible and careless of him just to get onto a flight knowing that he might be infected," said Jesus Ortega, a former leader of the opposition Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and one-time ally of the president.

"The problem is he's the president. If the president violates the health guidelines, he's setting a bad example to others," said Ortega, wishing Lopez Obrador a quick recovery. The government said Lopez Obrador's symptoms began on Sunday, but it was not clear exactly when. The president announced his positive test result 6 1/2 hours after the plane from the central city of San Luis Potosi reached the capital.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez and Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez were among top officials who quickly said they had taken tests after his announcement. Others said they would go into self-isolation. Sanchez said the 67-year-old president was feeling well and remained firmly in charge of the government.

"He will recover soon," she said on Monday, standing in for him at one of the daily news conferences he has used to dominate Mexican politics since taking office just over two years ago. Leading politicians were not the only ones to have been in the president's immediate orbit on his trip.

He was at a dinner at the home of his former chief-of-staff Alfonso Romo on Friday night that was also attended by some of Mexico's biggest corporate titans. The guests included cement giant Cemex's Chairman Rogelio Zambrano and Armando Garza Sada, chairman of conglomerate Alfa, according to media reports. Cemex did not comment on personal matters, a spokesman said. Alfa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

POPULARITY Mexico has recorded nearly 150,000 deaths in the pandemic, and Lopez Obrador's crisis management has drawn sustained criticism from political adversaries and medical experts. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

On Monday, a senior World Health Organization official said the high rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Mexico likely meant the country has been screening too few people. Nevertheless, polls have shown Lopez Obrador's popularity rising in the pandemic, despite accusations he has too often downplayed it and put himself unnecessarily at risk.

Roy Campos, head of polling firm Consulta Mitofsky, said the public reaction to the president's COVID-19 diagnosis test would likely split along partisan lines, with supporters rallying behind Lopez Obrador and critics going after him. But, with many Mexicans struggling to get medical care due to hospitals being stretched, it could become more of a problem if there were awkward revelations about when the president felt unwell and how he acted thereafter, Campos said.

Lopez Obrador found time to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to agree on Mexico's acquisition of 24 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a diff...

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a diff...

Apple's hardware engineering chief to step down to focus on new project

Apple Incs hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, will step down to oversee a new project, the iPhone maker said on Monday, providing few details on the longtime executives latest role. Riccio will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Coo...

AstraZeneca denies report vaccine less effective in elderly

AstraZeneca denied on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is not very effective for people over 65, after German media reports said officials fear the vaccine may not be approved in the European Union for use in the elderly.German daily papers Hand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021