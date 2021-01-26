U.S. House lawmakers carry article of impeachment against Trump to Senate

U.S. House lawmakers carry article of impeachment against Trump to SenateReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 05:31 IST
U.S. House of Representatives officials and lawmakers on Monday hand-carried an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on accusations of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
The House clerk, acting sergeant-at-arms and nine impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against Trump took part in the formal procession, walking the article through the Capitol from the House to the Senate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. House of Representatives
- Senate
- House
- Donald Trump
- Trump
ALSO READ
Outgoing U.S. Capitol police chief says House, Senate officials hamstrung his efforts- Washington Post
Indian-Americans helped Democrats win Georgia Senate race, says Impact
ANALYSIS-Senate shift paves way for straight-talking U.S. climate reforms
U.S. insurrectionists should be added to no-fly list -Senate top Democrat
U.S. insurrectionists should be added to no-fly list -Senate top Democrat