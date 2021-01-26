Left Menu
PM Modi greets nation on Republic Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 08:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day. India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

''Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!'' Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

