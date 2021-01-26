Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating 72nd R-Day

Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating 72nd R-DayPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-01-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 11:48 IST
Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday joined the nation in celebrating the 72nd Republic Day amid tight security arrangements.
Police and home guard contingents took part in parades held in district headquarters in the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh.
Officials said all the coronavirus-related safety guidelines were followed during the Republic Day functions.
Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore unfurled the national flag at a state-level function in Mohali.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hoisted the tricolour in Patiala, while his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the national flag in Panchkula, the officials said.
Both Singh and Khattar conveyed their greetings to people on the occasion.
''Let us celebrate the diversity of our Republic by remembering the immense sacrifices & contributions of our farmers, soldiers, scientists and many others. #RepublicDay is a solemn occasion to reaffirm the pledge for preserving our democratic rights guaranteed by our Constitution,'' Singh said in a tweet.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala unfurled the national flag in Ambala.
