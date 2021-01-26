Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian diaspora in China and Singapore on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in a restricted manner, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy where the celebrations were restricted to officials of the mission and their families in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the Chinese capital and surrounding areas.

Misri read out President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation. He also released a special instrumental rendition of 'Vande Mataram' produced by Chaiti Arts Foundation.

Beijing and several cities are currently experiencing a relapse of coronavirus cases as result local governments have imposed measures to restrict public gatherings. China's National Health Commission on Tuesday reported 82 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday. In Singapore, the High Commissioner of India, P Kumaran, led the Republic Day celebration at the mission by unfurling the national flag and reading President Kovind's message to the people through live streaming on Facebook.

The ceremony was restricted to members of the High Commission for in person-presence due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Later this evening, the Republic Day celebration will be held virtually. Recorded messages will be played on the virtual platform. Singapore Minister in the Prime Minister Office, Dr Tan See Leng, will be representing the government, said the High Commission.

