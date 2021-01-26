Left Menu
TMC MLA Prabir Ghoshal resigns from two party posts

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:43 IST
TMC MLA Prabir Ghoshal resigns from two party posts

Trinamool Congress MLA fromUttarpara Prabir Ghoshal on Tuesday said he has resigned fromtwo party posts, but will continue to be a member of theassembly Ghoshal told reporters here that he has resigned as amember of the Hooghly district committee and also quit as TMCspokesperson.

''I have been forced to take this decision as there isan an active lobby in the party that is not allowing me to domy work in my constituency. I will still continue to be MLAkeeping in mind the needs of people,'' he said.

He also alleged that a conspiracy is being hatchedto defeat him in the upcoming assembly polls ''if I contestagain from the Uttarpara seat''.

Ghoshal claimed the TMC fared poorly in the Lok Sabhapolls from the seat due to ''infighting'' within the party.

He, however, said he had no plans of deserting theTMC, which has been hit by an exodus ahead of the electionsdue in April-May.

