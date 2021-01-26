Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel's chief of staff triggers debt brake debate among German conservatives

"The cause of the euro zone crisis was not too little but too much debt," Rehberg said, adding that limiting public debt was also a matter of fairness towards the next generation. Christian Ploss, CDU leader in Hamburg state, told Reuters it was "the party of fiscal prudence ...

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:38 IST
Merkel's chief of staff triggers debt brake debate among German conservatives

Conservative lawmakers on Tuesday defended the principles underpinning Germany's debt issuance law, after Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said Berlin would be unable to stick to its strict limits on borrowing for several more years.

Parliament suspended the law, enshrined in the constitution and normally restricting new federal borrowing to 0.35% of economic output, for 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Helge Braun's comments, in an op-ed piece for business daily Handelsblatt, hinted strongly at moves within the government to carry on spending more freely once the coronavirus crisis - during which it has propped up the economy with unprecedented support packages - is over.

"The debt brake cannot be adhered to in the coming years even with otherwise strict spending discipline," Braun wrote. A government spokesman called the comment Braun's personal opinion contributing to the wider debate, while several senior conservatives responded negatively to it.

Eckhardt Rehberg, spokesman on budget issues for Merkel's CDU party in the lower parliamentary house, said its lawmakers continued to support the debt brake and viewed fiscal sustainability as non-negotiable. "The cause of the euro zone crisis was not too little but too much debt," Rehberg said, adding that limiting public debt was also a matter of fairness towards the next generation.

Christian Ploss, CDU leader in Hamburg state, told Reuters it was "the party of fiscal prudence ... and this should stay that way", while Markus Soeder, leader of its Bavarian CSU affiliate, told Die Welt newspaper any "permanent" suspension of the debt brake would send the wrong signal. Berlin took on net new debt of 130.5 billion euros ($158.3 billion) in 2020, the highest annual borrowing in its post-war history, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans to increase that to up to 180 billion euros this year.

Braun suggested lawmakers should allow more debt to be issued for a few more years. But there should be a "clear date" for the rule to kick back in again. Sven-Christian Kindler, chief budget lawmaker of the opposition Greens, said a reform of the debt brake to increase public investment was long overdue.

Polls suggest the Greens are on course to become the conservatives' junior coalition partner following elections in September, when Merkel will stand down as chancellor. Scholz will present a proposal for next year's federal budget in March, but the final say on its composition will go to the parliament and coalition government that emerge following the election. ($1 = 0.8243 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man tortured, pushed off hill over relationship with woman

An 18-year-old man was attackedand tortured by a group of men who allegedly branded him withcigarette butts after he refused to break his relationshipwith a young woman in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra,police said on Tuesday.Polic...

Better than never: PT Usha's coach O M Nambiar talks about "late" Padma recognition

It was a long time coming, over three decades to be precise.For 88-year-old O M Nambiar, the man who nurtured one of Indias greatest athletes in P T Usha, the announcement of his name in the list of this years Padma Shri awardees is a case ...

WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

A World Health Organization WHO panel of experts recommended on Tuesday that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine be given in two doses at an interval of 28 days, which could be extended under exceptional circumstances to 42 days.The WHOs Strategic...

Never in country’s history had to farmers protest so long for their demands: Gehlot

Continuing his attack against the Centre over the new farm laws, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said it has never happened in the history of the country that the farmers had to protest so long to get their demands fulfille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021