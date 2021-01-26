Repeal contentious farm laws, urges TN opposition

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu onTuesday expressed concern over the clash between farmers andpolice in Delhi and urged the Centre to hold talks with themand repeal the three contentious farm laws against which ryotshave been protesting for two months.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour andunion flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors brokebarriers, clashed with police and entered Delhi from variouspoints to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole onRepublic Day on Tuesday.

DMK President M K Stalin flayed the Centre for ''enactinga drama'' in the name of talks with the agitating farmers anddemanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold discussionswith them.

He claimed that the Centre's approach in this issue wasthe reason for violence breaking out today in the nationalcapital.

In a Facebook post, Stalin said ''farmers should realisethat violence will help the government's diversion politics.'' ''Both sides should attempt to find a solution withindemocratic norms,'' he said.

''Without further delay, the Prime Minister should invitethe farmers and hold talks himself. The three farm laws whichare being rejected by farmers should be repealed by theCentre,'' he added.

MDMK founder Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha MP, flayed theDelhi police for lathicharging farmers and criticised theCentre for not repealing the laws despite opposition to them.

The Centre should not be 'adamant' on the matter, he saidin a statement.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and LokSabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchileader T Velmurugan also condemned the teargassing andlathicharge of farmers in Delhi.