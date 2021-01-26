Mexico could regulate opiates over medium term, minister says

Mexico could end up passing legislation to regulate the use of opiates over the medium-term, Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"Regarding poppies, there will be a time, probably not right away, but in the medium term, where these opiates may end up being regulated in some legislation," Sanchez told a regular morning news conference.

