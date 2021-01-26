Mexico could regulate opiates over medium term, minister says

Mexico could regulate opiates over medium term, minister saysReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:16 IST
Mexico could end up passing legislation to regulate the use of opiates over the medium-term, Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Tuesday.
"Regarding poppies, there will be a time, probably not right away, but in the medium term, where these opiates may end up being regulated in some legislation," Sanchez told a regular morning news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
