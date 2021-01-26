Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico could regulate opiates over medium term, minister says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:16 IST
Mexico could regulate opiates over medium term, minister says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico could end up passing legislation to regulate the use of opiates over the medium-term, Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"Regarding poppies, there will be a time, probably not right away, but in the medium term, where these opiates may end up being regulated in some legislation," Sanchez told a regular morning news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

200 artists, including kids, rescued after being stranded near Red Fort for two hours

Around 200 artists, including children, who were part of the Republic Day parade, were rescued after they got stranded near Red Fort on Tuesday as the farmers tractor parade turned violent and protesters broke barriers and stormed the Mugha...

Bengal reports 295 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,68,650 on Tuesday as 295 more people tested positivefor the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed thestates coronavirus death toll to 10,131, a health bulletinsaid.As many as 409 more people have...

Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska appeal before Australian Open

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday it has begun hearing an urgent appeal by the provisionally suspended Dayana Yastremska so a decision can be taken about her participation at next months Australian Open. Ukraines Yastre...

Candidate in tainted Asian soccer election calls for re-run

The candidate for FIFAs top decision-making body who lost after facing gender bias and improper influence said on Tuesday the Asian Football Confederation should re-run its tainted election.Mariyam Mohamed said the Court of Arbitration for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021