Bengal BJP chief unfurls Tricolour upside down
In a goof-up, West Bengal BJPchief Dilip Ghosh unfurled the Tricolour upside down at aparty office in Birbhum district during a Republic Dayprogramme on Tuesday.
Immediately after unfurling the national flag at theparty's Rampurhat office, Ghosh realised that the Tricolourwas upside down with green on top and rectified the mistake bybringing it down and hoisting it properly.
The TMC, however, did not miss the opportunity tosting the saffron party, saying those who can't hoist thenational flag properly are unfit to run the country or astate.
''It was an embarrassing moment and it happened due toan inadvertent mistake. Nobody had the intention to dishonourthe national flag. However, I have asked party members to becareful in the future,'' Ghosh told reporters.
Reacting to the incident, district TMC chief AnubrataMondal said, ''Those who cannot ensure proper unfurling of thenational flag are not fit to run the country or a state.'' PTISUSACD ACD
