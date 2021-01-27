UK PM Johnson make COVID-19 statement to parliament

UK PM Johnson make COVID-19 statement to parliamentReuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:30 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address parliament later on Wednesday to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leader of the House of Commons office said on Twitter.
The statement had previously been scheduled to be made by health minister Matt Hancock.
