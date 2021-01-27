Left Menu

German governor apologizes for 'little Merkel' comment

That was dumb and appeared disrespectful, he said.Ramelow, a member of the Left Party, said he had since apologised personally to Merkel.The 64-year-old has also faced criticism for playing the game Candy Crush during lengthy video meetings with Merkel and other governors to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:40 IST
German governor apologizes for 'little Merkel' comment

A German state governor has apologized for referring to Chancellor Angela Merkel as “little Merkel” during a recent online event, saying he had unintentionally displayed macho behaviour.

Bodo Ramelow, who governs the state of Thuringia, told German weekly Die Zeit that he greatly regretted using the term “Merkelchen” while talking chatting with other politicians and the public on the social networking app Clubhouse.

Die Zeit on Wednesday quoted Ramelow saying that he should have used the diminutive form in reference to male politicians. “Instead, I spoke about a woman. That was dumb and appeared disrespectful,” he said.

Ramelow, a member of the Left Party, said he had since apologised personally to Merkel.

The 64-year-old has also faced criticism for playing the game “Candy Crush” during lengthy video meetings with Merkel and other governors to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. He defended playing games on his smartphone, saying he only did so during lulls in the meeting when others were replying to emails or going outside to smoke.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entrepreneur India awards Deepu Sebin as emerging CEO

New Delhi India, January 27 ANIMedia Dekho Entrepreneur Dr Deepu Sebin is an emerging CEO in the field of education, who received Education Innovation Award last year for his contribution in the fileld of the healthcare system and doctor co...

Health News Roundup: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100 million as nations tackle vaccine shortages; Wisconsin pharmacist to plead guilty to trying to spoil COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100 million as nations tackle vaccine shortagesGlobal coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around...

Paris Hilton reveals she's undergoing IVF, wants a baby with boyfriend Carter Reum

American media personality Paris Hilton recently revealed that she is undergoing IVF procedure to become a mother. According to Page Six, the 39-year-old star opened up to Mara Schiavocampo about IVF treatment and her relationship with auth...

Industry body PHDCCI condemns tractor parade violence

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday condemned the violence during farmers tractor parade in the national capital and said it has ashamed Indias dignity.The industry bodys President Sanjay Aggarwal also appealed to the farmer u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021