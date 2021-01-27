Left Menu

Putin says global COVID-19 pandemic could drag on

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:41 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the global COVID-19 pandemic could drag on unless millions of people receive protection from the virus.

He made the comments while speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

