Putin calls for EU-Russia talks to help flagging ties, says trade falling

Putin calls for EU-Russia talks to help flagging ties, says trade fallingReuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:56 IST
President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for greater dialogue between Russia and the European Union and a more positive agenda to try to improve strained relations that he said had prompted a fall in trade.
Putin's comments at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum come as Russia's ties with the West are under new pressure over the treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Russia
- Putin
- West
- Vladimir Putin
- Alexei Navalny
- World Economic Forum
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
Japan PM says to add 3 western prefectures to state of emergency -Kyodo
West Africa: Democracy ‘a constant process’ top UN official tells Security Council
West Ham squeezes past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Japan's PM set to expand virus emergency to western Japan amid resurgence
Rugby-Kearney keen to instil winning mindset at Western Force