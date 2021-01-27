UK's Johnson says it would have been a "great pity" to stay in EU vaccine programme

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it would have been a "great pity" if the United Kingdom had followed advice to stay in the European Union's vaccine programme rather than set up its own plan. "I do think that we've been able to do things differently, and better, in some ways," he said in parliament.

"But it is early days, and it is very very important to remember that this is an international venture, these vaccines. We depend on our friends and partners, and we will continue... to work with those friends and partners in the EU and beyond." Britain left the European Union in January 2020 after 46 years of membership.

